Missing B.C. filmmaker's car found as search continues

Family and friends of British Columbia filmmaker Twyla Roscovich are continuing their frantic search after her car was found near a ferry terminal in Campbell River.

The respected underwater cinematogrpher, best known for directing the controversial anti-fish farm documentary Salmon Confidential, was last seen Sept. 7 at a bank branch in the Vancouver Island town.

"It seems a high probabililty she may be on either Quadra or (Cortes islands)," according to a friend's post Wednesday to her Facebook page, where search efforts have been coordinated since her disappearance. "… We have not heard from Twyla in a week and are becoming concerned."

According to Roscovich's friends, the RCMP have been notified and are reviewing video footage from B.C. Ferries terminals in Campbell River and on Quadra Island, where searchers believe her cellphone signal was last picked up by cell towers.

Early search efforts focused on finding her dark green 1997 station wagon, but its discovery in the Vancouver Island community Wednesday has raised fears among friends who said she was traveling alone at the time that something may have gone wrong if she ventured solo into the wilderness on one of the Discovery Islands, also known as the Northern Gulf Islands.

A Facebook post seeking Roscovich's whereabouts had garnered nearly 11,000 shares as of Thursday.

"It is totally unlike her and a missing persons has been filed," a loved one posting on her page stated Wednesday. Other friends of hers reported they were setting out to search back roads in the region.