New West basks in traffic relief after toll removal

It used to be a headache for Paulina Undarraga to drive from her home in Port Moody to her job in New Westminster.

But ever since tolls were removed from the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges, the Port Moody resident wrote to Metro, “It is almost a joy to come into New West.”

Undarraga’s daily commute used to include a very stressful five to seven minutes of sitting in traffic on McBride Boulevard or Columbia Street, both feeder routes to the Patullo Bridge.

That portion of her commute has since disappeared as drivers who were using the Patullo to avoid paying the Port Mann or Golden Ears tolls are now using those bridges.

“I never really realized the impact, the detours that people are willing to take to save $3 every time,” Undarraga said, noting how much her quality of life has improved with a shorter, less stressful commute.

Traffic volume data collected by the City of New Westminster and by TransLink show that traffic is down by 11 per cent in New Wesminster on weekdays, and has dropped by 17 per cent on weekends. That compares to the roughly 24 per cent heavier volumes on the Port Mann Bridge, compared to the same period last year.

Removing tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges was a key campaign promise made by the B.C. NDP, and they’ve been free since Sept. 1.

“We don’t have hard data on it yet, but we’re hearing anecdotally too, that the truck traffic seems to be going down even more substantially than general traffic away from the bridge,” said Jonathan Cote, the mayor of New Westminster

“There’s a number of routes around the Patullo Bridge corridor that are seeing a significant reduction in the amount of commercial truck traffic.”

While New Westminster is in traffic heaven, drivers in other areas of the region are experiencing more congestion. But Cote says removing the tolls has shown that tolling just two bridges in the wider road system was inequitable.

"Overall there’s a recognition that the previous tolling system had been done haphazardly and hadn’t been done in a strategic way or a coordinated approach," Cote said.

Translink is currently studying a mobility pricing system for the entire region, and could apply to both bridges and roads. It’s expected to be a hard sell politically, but Cote said the immediate impact of removing the Port Mann and Golden Ears tolls is helpful in demonstrating how pricing affects traffic patterns.

Mobility pricing would raise revenue to invest directly in public transit — another important factor in giving commuters an alternative to driving.