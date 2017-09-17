Surrey group rallies to oppose proposed road through Hawthorne Park

Surrey residents hoping to halt plans to build a road through Hawthorne Park have until Friday to gather more than 30,000 signatures.

The activist group, Save Surrey Parks, estimates it has 7,000 signatures, as of Sunday night.

“The number we have right now is far short of what the city wants us to get, there’s no question about that,” said campaign director Steven Pettigrew.

“It’s unachievable, and they know it.”

But he and other organizers will continue to collect signatures because an entire neighbourhood is at stake, said Pettigrew, who has lived next to Hawthorne Park for 17 years.

The proposed two-lane 105 Avenue would connect Whalley Boulevard and 150 Street by cutting across the south end of Hawthorne park, a 55-acre green space located in the Guilford area. City plans indicate 105 Avenue would act as an alternative route to the existing 104 Avenue, where a proposed LRT track is slated to go.

But the new road would also run through ecologically important green spaces, quiet residential areas, and a school yard – hardly a suitable location for a high-traffic street, Pettigrew argued.

“It just continues to disrupts all types of life. The road has gotta go,” he said.

He hopes to stop the road from being built by opposing the removal of a park reservation bylaw that protects part of the park from development. Provincial rules stipulate at least 10 per cent of Surrey voters must sign response forms indicating their opposition in order to prevent city council from removing the bylaw.

In an effort to gather enough signatures, Pettigrew organized a rally Saturday, where renowned environmentalist David Suzuki spoke about the importance of natural spaces in urban areas.

Hawthorne Park started as a 25-acre site donated by the Hawthorne family in the 1970s. The city then purchased plots of land surrounding the site and eventually turned it into a 55-acre park.

The corridor was originally planned for the north end of the park, but staff changed its placement to the southern end of the park, said Surrey Coun. Mike Starchuk.

“Staff realized that the north end of the park had all those sensitive ecological areas that are better protected in the park.”

The city also bought five acres of heavily treed land adjacent to the north end of the park, which would ultimately add 200 more trees to Hawthorne Park if the 105 Avenue project is approved.

“That’s to offset the work that would be done should the corridor go through,” said Starchuk, chair of the city’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee.

The city is also opening up a new park three blocks west of Hawthorne Park in October. The 7.5-acre area represents a small portion of the $20 million that the city spends every year buying up property, according to Starchuk.

But Pettigrew wants the city to preserve existing park space instead of buying new properties to make up for increased development.

“What can happen in two to three years time is those [new] trees can be cut down,” he said.

“If we focus on preservation and make that a priority, then we don’t have to make that a concern down the road.”