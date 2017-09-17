Volunteers celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Richmond's Iona Beach Saturday to clean up the shores in honour of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Along with bottles and cigarette butts, volunteers found a tire, a flattened fire extinguisher cannister, and a large piece of styrofoam. In total, 350 volunteers picked up 215 kg of litter from the beach.

Researchers will add the statistics from Saturday's cleanup into an international database that organizations use to track shoreline litter.

Garbage along shorelines continues to be one of the biggest threats facing marine wildlife, according to advocates.

"Participating in shoreline cleanups is a great way for people to connect with nature and their community while tackling this important issue," said Rachel Schoeler, program manager, the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup.

"The passion we witness in volunteers who join us each year on International Coastal Cleanup Day, and every other day of the year, is truly inspiring. We hope this passion will encourage even more Canadians to join us on the shorelines, wherever land connects to water.”

Almost 50,000 people in total have registered for shore cleanup events across Canada this year, picking up a total of 36,000 kg of garbage from 1,091 coastal areas.

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup is a joint initiative of the Vancouver Aquarium and WWF-Canada. It is Canada’s largest community-led, volunteer-powered conservation cleanup program.