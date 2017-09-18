B.C. moves to rein in political donations 'Wild West'

British Columbia's new NDP government finally tabled a long-awaited bill Monday to rein in large political donations.

The Election Amendment Act, the party's third piece of legislation since coming to power thanks to a pact with the Greens, caps individuals' donations at the federal limit of $1,200 — far higher than watchdogs had demanded — and banned union and corporate gifts altogether.

"A person must not make a political contribution unless the person is an eligible individual," the bill, which saw its first reading Monday afternoon, stated.

"The wild west financing of the past will come to an end," B.C. Premier John Horgan told reporters in a press conference Monday afternoon, alongside Green leader Andrew Weaver, who is propping up his minority government. "… It's time our elections were decided by voters, not by those with the most money in the kitty."

The new law, if passed, would also ban money raked in at fundraising events with elected representatives and party leaders from going into the pockets of those people. It's a measure clearly aimed at controversy over former Premier Christy Clark receiving a $50,000-a-year stipend from her B.C. Liberal Party, supplementing her then-$195,000 salary from taxpayers.

As well, it caps any private home fundraising events to $100 a ticket.

And the reforms place a $1.16-per-registered voter spending limit on B.C.'s parties, which translates into an average of roughly $42,000 per riding, or $3.7 million province-wide.

By contrast, the last provincial election was B.C.'s most expensive ever, with the three major parties spending a total $22.4 million, according to Elections B.C. filings released Tuesday.

B.C. Liberals spent $13.4 million, 70 per cent more than the B.C. NDP's $7.9 million and Greens $900,000.

If passed, the law would allow Elections B.C.'s Chief Electoral Officer to fine parties that break the key donations rules double the amount of the donation, unless a court rules otherwise.

But while critics of B.C.'s largely unregulated and limitless donations rules — which Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher told Metro in an earlier interview amounts to "a system of legalized bribery — the watchdog group was less than impressed with the new bill.

"While the bill seems like it will make several key changes," he wrote in an email, "if the annual individual donation limit is $1,200 … it will allow wealthy people to continue to use money as an unethical way to influence politicians and parties, and it will facilitate funneling of donations from businesses and unions through their executives and employees and their family members.