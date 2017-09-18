Did big oil craft policy?

Documents obtained by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives show the oil and gas industry were invited to modify recommendations made by B.C.’s Climate Leadership Team on shaping the province’s climate policy.

Former premier Christy Clark unveiled the updated policy in August 2016. It was immediately criticized by several members of B.C.’s Climate Leadership Team, a group made up of economists, policy experts, environmental groups and clean energy advocates as well as representatives from natural gas, energy and forestry.

“Instead of bold action, B.C.’s climate leadership has fizzled,” Merran Smith, executive director of Clean Energy Canada, said at the time. “The only actions British Columbians can count on are the few that come backed by regulations and dollars. That means more than half of the emissions reductions counted in this plan may never materialize.”

The documents the CCPA obtained through a freedom of information request show several meetings were held with oil and gas companies in the Calgary offices of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Under discussion: “Refine language in Climate Leadership Team recommendation” and “add detail and process direction (timing/voluntary vs. regulatory tools).”

“This was much more than a consultation process,” said Shannon Daub, associate director of CCPA’s B.C. office. “It’s a stunning abuse of the public trust.

“The B.C. government carried out secret meetings in another province with an industry that is a top contributor to the BC Liberal Party in order to shape policy to regulate that very industry’s activities.”

Rich Coleman, interim leader of the B.C. Liberals and B.C.’s former Minister of Natural Gas, said the meetings were held by civil servants with various stakeholders, which is normal for consultations of this kind. He said the meetings were held in Calgary because that is where most of Canada’s oil and gas companies are based.