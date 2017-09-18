Early morning homicide in Richmond not believed to be a random attack: RCMP

RICHMOND, B.C. — RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say a man is dead and they are investigating a possible shooting.

They say the attack does not appear to be random.

An RCMP news release says officers were called to a residential neighbourhood just after 3 a.m. to find the critically injured man, who could not be revived.

Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.