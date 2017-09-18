NPA prods Vision on Vancouver School Board bullying

Non-Partisan Association school board candidates signed a “pledge against bullying” today, as they repeated a call to Vision Vancouver to release unredacted copies of two March 2016 reports that found that the conduct of some board members constituted bullying and harassment of the school board’s senior staff team.

“I have parents coming to me and saying, ‘Are you the bully?’” said Christopher Richardson, an NPA trustee on the previous school board who is running again.

But Vision continues to refuse to release the unredacted reports, and called the pledge-signing tactic “the oldest trick in (the NPA’s) playbook.”

Vancouver voters go to the polls Oct. 14 to elect one city councillor and nine public school trustees.

The city council seat was left vacant following Vision Coun. Geoff Megg’s decision to take a job with the B.C. NDP. But School District 39 has been left without an elected board for one year. The board’s failure to pass a balanced budget, combined with the allegations of bullying and harassment, led the previous education minister, Mike Bernier, to fire the entire board in October 2016. Around the same time, six senior VSB managers went on sick leave.

During that time their work was done by an appointed trustee, Dianne Turner.

Several members of the fired board are once again running for office, including three former Vision trustees: Mike Lombardi, Joy Alexander and Allan Wong. Last week, former NPA and Green trustees who are running again sent unredacted versions of one of the reports, known as the Goldner Report, to Metro News.

The Goldner Report was commissioned by the Vancouver School Board. WorksafeBC confirmed the Goldner Report met its standards and also completed its own inspection report. The reports examined the same incidents and came to similar conclusions. The bullying and harassment of senior staff occurred during a fraught period in which the board had refused to pass a balanced budget and was under pressure to close schools.

Janet Fraser, the Green trustee who is running again, and Christopher Richardson, a former NPA trustee who is again a candidate, do not appear in either report.

Fraser Ballantyne, an NPA trustee and former board chair who is again a candidate, is mentioned on page 39:

“Although not all Trustees engaged in disrespectful conduct toward their colleagues, the evidence identified (redacted), (redacted) and Fraser Ballantyne as individuals whose conduct routinely fell below the standard outlined in the Code of Ethics.”

Asked whether he has since reflected on his own behaviour, Ballantyne said the conduct mentioned in the report was due to him confronting the bullying he saw.

“I have to watch my deportment, but I think in defense of what I was doing, I was standing up to the bullying that was going on and it was extremely frustrating and very emotional,” he said.

Vision did not address the bullying allegations in their response to Metro. Instead, the civic party — which currently holds the majority on council — attacked the NPA’s record.

“During…(the) 2014 election, the NPA pledged not to vote to close schools. As soon as they were elected, they broke that pledge, voting against a Vision Vancouver motion to extend the moratorium on school closures,” wrote Paul Nixey, a spokeperson for Vision.

“In October 2016, they abstained from voting to suspend the closure process.”

There are several newcomers to the school board election this fall. Erica Jaaf is running alongside Carrie Bercic for OneCity, a relatively new civic party that aims to give voters an alternative to Vision. Both have years of experience serving on District Parent Advisory Councils and other public education advocacy groups.

In addition to Janet Fraser, the Green Party of Vancouver is offering Estralita Gonzalez, a small business owner and “wellbeing educator,” and Judy Zaichowsky, a former public school teacher who is now a professor of marketing at SFU’s Beedie School of Business.

As well as Ballantyne and Richardson, the NPA’s slate includes several newcomers: Lisa Dominato, a former public servant in the provincial Ministry of Education; Jorge Julian Prieto, who teaches English as a second language; and Rob McDowell, a former diplomat.