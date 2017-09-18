What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

FIRST NATIONS MOM CHALLENGES USE OF 'SQUAW'

The Vancouver School Board is looking into the use of educational materials based on a book published in 1852 that describes Indigenous women using a pejorative term.

The publisher has pulled a package of materials for review after a First Nations mother tweeted on the weekend that her 14-year-old daughter had been asked to define the word "squaw," which shows up 39 times in the book "Susanna Moodie: Roughing it in the Bush."

An accompanying teaching guide describes the term as racist and discriminatory.

Second Story Press says it sincerely regrets any pain the materials have caused and the school board says it's looking into the context in which they were used in the classroom.

---

---

INTERIM LIBERAL LEADER SAYS FORMER CABINET MINISTERS ASSESSING LEADERSHIP

The interim leader B.C.'s Liberal party says several high-profile members have been quietly testing the waters for a possible leadership bid in advance of the Dec. 29 deadline to put their names forward.

Rich Coleman says former Liberal cabinet ministers Mike Bernier, Todd Stone, Mike de Jong and Andrew Wilkinson have all been assessing their chances.

Coleman says other possible candidates including Michael Lee, Sam Sullivan and Dianne Watts have been approaching Liberal MLAs and the business community as well as raising money, even though they haven't officially entered the race to replace Christy Clark.

When asked whether he'd ruled out a run himself, Coleman would only say he doesn't anticipate stepping down as interim leader, which would be a requisite for entering the campaign.

---

---

SHOOTING VICTIM DIES IN FRONT OF CONSTRUCTION SITE

The RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday in Richmond.

IHIT says one man is dead after what it believes was a targeted shooting.

The RCMP says the victim was found in front of a residential construction site and died of his injuries despite attempts to revive him.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

---

---

UNIDENTIFIED TOURIST DIES WHILE HIKING

A visitor to Canada has been killed while hiking near Whistler.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes says the body of the 27-year-old hiker was found Sunday, one day after he was reported overdue on a day hike to the Iceberg Lake area, a roughly three-hour hike northwest of Whistler.

Hayes says it appears the man, who hasn't been identified while family members are being located, fell into a crevasse.

Efforts to remove the body Sunday were halted by low cloud and poor weather but Hayes says rescue teams intended to try again Monday depending on the weather.

---

---

NEW ROLES ANNOUNCED AT VANCOUVER POLICE DEPARTMENT

A familiar face is among three people who have been promoted to new duties in the Vancouver Police Department.

Supt. Howard Chow has been named new deputy chief constable following the decision by Warren Lemcke to retire at the end of the month.

Chow is a 28-year veteran of the force who has served in many areas, including as the department's media spokesman from 2004 to 2008.

Inspectors Marcie Flamand and Martin Bruce were also named Monday as two new superintendents.

---

---