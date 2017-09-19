Endowment for late B.C. filmmaker's daughter, 4, nears $40K

When the search for 38-year-old videographer Twyla Roscovich ended in tragedy on Friday, her grieving friends' and family's attention soon turned to her four-year-old daughter's future.

Roscovich, an underwater cinematographer and award-winning director of the documentary Salmon Confidential, was found dead on a beach near Campbell River, B.C. after disappearing a week earlier.

Family members have not disclosed what caused her death, saying only that "no foul play is suspected."

But as tributes flowed in the days since her death, an online fundraiser towards her daughter Ruby Lynn Ross surpassed three-quarters of its $50,000 goal to help fund her future education, training or a home downpayment.

"We all haven't gotten our heads and hearts around this," Paul Ross, Roscovich's former partner and Ruby's father, told Metro via text message Tuesday. "I too am so touched and inspired by the outpouring of tributes and support coming in."

By Tuesday midday, a GoFundMe campaign to create an endowment for Ruby Lynn reached $37,500 — three-quarters of its $50,000 goal — after just three days and more than 400 donors.

The campaign was set up by the filmmaker's sister-in-law Leni Goggins, who expressed her gratitude for the outpouring on her Facebook page.

"It boggles the mind that this has grown so fast," she wrote Tuesday, "and it fills us with hope and joy to know Ruby is going to have this endowment so she can follow her dreams.

"I'm in tears thinking about it."

The idea behind the fundraiser, Goggins posted to GoFundMe, came about because despite Roscovich's "incredible life as a film maker" and "huge contribution to the fight for our coast … that path did not lead to financial security."

She added that so many people helping offer that security to her daughter is "giving us something good to look forward to."