Homicide detectives probe stabbing that killed one, injured two, in Burnaby

BURNABY, B.C. — One person has been killed and two others injured in a late night stabbing in Burnaby, B.C.

RCMP say they were called to the scene on Kingsway, just east of the Metrotown Mall, at about 11:30 Monday night.

Two of the victims are expected to recover, but investigators say the third person could not be revived.

A suspect was arrested nearby a short time later.