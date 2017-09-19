Metro Vancouver vs. Nardwuar, on his 30th on-air anniversary

This week marks 30 years since Nardwuar the Human Serviette — the 49-year-old's actual legal name — hit B.C.'s airwaves with his wildly unpredictable, idiosyncratic interviews with celebrities and world leaders.

It's also been 20 years since the DJ at the University of B.C.'s campus radio station CiTR confronted then-Prime Minister Jean Chretien after student human rights protesters were pepper-sprayed by police at UBC — elicited the leader's infamous response, "For me, pepper — I put it on my plate."

And it's been 10 years since the North Vancouverite spent a marathon 20 hours on-air curating his trove of run-ins with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Kurt Cobain, Stephen Harper and Mikhail Gorbachev.

Starting Thursday, he'll repeat that feat on radio, but extend it to a two-day marathon of radio, video and a live show by his band the Evaporators on Saturday.

Metro's David P. Ball visited him in the CiTR studio on Friday.

And hoping to turn the tables on his obscure and meticulously researched gifts for interview subjects, Metro dug up Nardwuar's own 1987 UBC history project on the Lion's Gate Bridge in the university's Rare Books and Special Collections — for which he not only interviewed an original construction worker on the bridge, but hand-chiselled off bits of concrete and rust into a sealed ziploc that's now preserved for posterity.



Here are excerpts of our conversation.



Metro: Who are you?

Nardwuar the Human Serviette: I'm Nardwuar the Human Serviette, from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

And where are we right now?

We are at CiTR radio, where I'm a DJ.

In 1994, you made Kurt Cobain choke on something when you asked him a question. What exactly was he eating?

Pizza. The reason he choked was because he was laughing because he and (musician and wife) Courtney Love were actually, in joking, giving me the finger secretly.

Courtney was the one who actually got me backstage to Nirvana gigs, it wasn't Kurt or the rest of the band, because she remembered me interviewing her for CiTR.

I happened to be waiting — camping out for Nirvana for two days — and she walked in the wrong door, caught me and I said, 'Can you —!' and she said, 'Come with me Nardwuar.' People said, 'You can't take Nardwuar!' but she said back to them, 'That is my cousin, Nardwuar; I can take him anywhere.' The next think you know, I was backstage and that happened.



You've hosted a show on CiTR every Friday for 30 years, since 1987. But can you remember a Friday you had to miss?

One reason I missed a Friday was when I got Jean Chretien to talk about pepper spray, after CiTR was covering the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum) protest and got pepper-sprayed live on the radio.

Is that the only time you've actually worn a suit for an interview? I see you were in a black dinner jacket.

For the pepper spray one — "I put pepper on my plate" — I shaved my head and looked like a reporter, because it wasn't the RCMP that was upset about me being there, but other members of the media: "Oh, that's the guy from CiTR, he's going to embarrass us." But that's funny, because they later took (Chretien's) "pepper on my plate" quote as their headline.

Oftentimes I would go in disguise even though everyone knew who I was. I was legitimately there, but if people see a guy who looks like Thurston Howell III (from Gilligan's Island) they'd probably get me removed. With politicians you generally gotta dress up … For the political interviews and doing the Hip Flip (game) I like to dress up, so I don't get kicked out.



So it depends on the occasion, really. What's the crest embroidered on your nice dinner jacket?

The Royal Vancouver Yacht Club.

Did you get it at a thrift store? How did you get that jacket?

When I was a child, I joined the yacht club. I raced Optimists (seven-foot-nine-inch youth sailboats), and I remember I was listening to the Beach Boys in my head and being really frightened, because it was a tiny boat that was filling up with water way down at the entrance of False Creek and I had to get back to Royal Van, but it was really blowing … and the waves were crashing over. It was sort of like a box on the water with a tiny sail.

How old were you at the time?

I was under 12.



I can't out-Nardwuar you, but I want to ask you about something else from 1987. Does this look familiar? [Shows him image of archived Lion's Gate Bridge rust and concrete samples, see inset photo courtesy of UBC Rare Books and Special Collections].

That is amazing, David! That is a sample from the Lion's Gate Bridge in 1987 that I did for my project that is in UBC Special Collections. I haven't seen this since 1987 … This is historical archaeology. Isn't that crazy that you could actually chip off parts of the bridge? Were they like, 'What the hell is going on?'

In Special Collections, you have to sign a waiver form … they have these sterile tables and lamps, and climate-controlled glass cases.

And yet, there's my Lion's Gate Bridge project … That is amazing, I am truly impressed and I cannot — it's weird seeing that I took that in 1987 … This brings me back to that era. Thank you so much.

Pharrell and Jay-Z have talked about your history skills, and your mom (Olga Ruskin)'s a historian.

My mom took me to the North Shore Historical Society meetings, and I would do coffee and listen to them talk about Vancouver history.

You made coffee for them, or you just drank their coffee?

I was in charge of refreshments. But she brought me along, and I loved it — I love history. And also my mom interviewed a lot of these people for her Cable 10 show Our Pioneers and Neighbours. And she'll tell me that your next-door neighbourhood has just as interesting a story as a celebrity. But it's the interviewer's job to bring out the flavour in the interviewee … it's up to you to bring out their story.

Actually, to think back on it now, it was kind of cool that she was on TV.

She was actually kind of Nardwuaring — was she a proto-Nardwuar? She was kind of doing a show like you do, an oral history.



Yes. Exactly. A lot of my earlier stuff was done through Shaw Cable. Her contacts helped hook me up sometimes.



What's your secret?

This shows that you and anybody could do exactly what I do if they spent a bit of time — you followed a lead. A lot of people ask, 'How do you get your information?' That is exactly how I do it: I just follow a lead and have the time, it's not that hard.

You have me in '87, you brought me right back. I've often wondered what would happen if I met me in '87; that is pretty scary.

I wanted to ask you about the Hip Flip (1960 game). You've done it with all these political leaders; Christy Clark did the Hip Flip and even gave you a certificate of appreciation. Stephen Harper of course didn't do the Hip Flip.

Ah, but I fucked up on him. Because in 2004, his publicity person said, 'He will talk to you, but he won't do the Hip Flip.' I said, 'If he won't do the Hip Flip, I won't talk to him.' But I should have talked to him and then pulled out the Hip Flip.



Later on, in his last election, he only allowed four questions from the media — three national, one local. And I wasn't the local person chosen so I missed my chance again. The one chance I had to possibly ask him to do it, I screwed up. So I tried afterwards to run after him, to get him to do the Hip Flip, and then security carried me away.

However, I had a fun time because a lot of time when people are carried by security, they drag their feet. But I had some fun, it was like crowd-surfing. I loved it.

How many times do you think you've played this game now — maybe 20?

The Hip Flip? The first time was with (former Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin). Recently, John Horgan, Christy Clark and Andrew Weaver did it … It was really surprising that all three leaders did the Hip Flip, which is pretty amazing, isn't it? It's almost like at the Apollo [Theatre in Harlem] where you touch a rock [Ed. In fact, a stump].

I would love it to continue; I have to continue. But it's not just doing the Hip Flip, I always ask a couple questions as well.

Are you pretty good at the Hip Flip by now? You must have more practice than anybody else in current existence, maybe anywhere in the world.

I'm pretty uncoordinated. Also, my Hip Flip is getting kind of old. If you notice, it's kind of turning into a bit of a spear — I think because it's so old.

Maybe that's why Stephen Harper didn't want to do it — if he thought it was a weapon. So tell me about about your events coming up.

Starting Thursday at 9 p.m., I'm going to be climbing into the DJ booth and going for 20 hours straight until Friday, playing all sorts of interviews I have, everything from some of the Chretien stuff, me getting interviewed in 1995 …



You're not actually going to play all eight Snoop (interviews) together?

There are actually nine. And I thought, 'What the hell.'

'Here's a Snoop hour'?

Actually there are three. Three hours of non-stop Snoop. I have on-deck some Dennis Hopper, some Corey Feldman, some Gorbachev. There's quite a bit of different Nirvana members, and Alice Cooper, Dan Quayle …

Are you going to curate this at all?

I'm not going to do a Paris Hilton and just push a button and then leave. I am going to curate and mention each interview. That's what's going to happen. I've done it before, in '98 and in 2008.



And the next day at The Hall, my band The Evaporators are going to play, and I'm also going to show some video clips. And the band Owl Empire's going to play, which is Nick from the Evaporators' daughter's all-girl band. It's an all ages, cheap event.

Thanks so much for your time … It was an honour to meet you.

To be reconnected with '87, it's quite shocking isn't it? And to see Gate of Lions (archived history project) — it really symbolizes what I do. No one cares about unknown heroes of rock and roll or obscure facts, but it's all right there and easy to get at.

Well, keep on rocking in the free world, Nardwuar.



Doot doola doot doo…

Doot doo.