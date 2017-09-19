Downtown Eastside advocate calls for overdose prevention sites in parks

Park board staff say they would welcome more funding to help keep parks clean of needles but a housing and drug-reform advocate says more drastic action, like setting up overdose prevention sites in parks, is needed to tackle the source of the problem.

Vancouver city council and park board are scheduled to discuss motions in two weeks that would give the board more resources to deal with ongoing complaints about drug paraphernalia in parks.

In their motions, Coun. George Affleck and Comm. John Coupar suggest that funding a 24/7 staff presence in parks would keep them free of needles, a request from several neighbourhood groups in the downtown area.

“Yes, we could use more resources,” said Howard Normann, director of parks.

“But I’m not sure if having rangers between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. would really make that much of a difference.”

Rangers patrol Andy Livingstone until 11 p.m. every night and there are two mobile crews that visit parks throughout the city until about 10 p.m., depending on where they are needed, said Normann.

“We’re not paying overtime for rangers at the moment. We’re using the resources that we currently have.”

The park board employs about 50 rangers to patrol 230 parks. But 10 per cent of the parks take up the majority of resources, said Normann.

“Andy Livingstone is a classic example of that, and Crab Park – parks in the Downtown Eastside.”

But Downtown Eastside advocate Karen Ward says hiring more rangers, in fact, puts more people in danger.

“It makes people hide even more, which puts them in more danger given the situation of overdoses,” she said.

“Instead of having rangers and police, we should think about setting up overdose prevention sites in parks and meeting people where they’re at and connecting them with services that they need most immediately.”

Normann said he is open to the idea.

“If someone wants to bring that idea to the park board they are more than welcome to.”

He added park board staff are also partnering with the Portland Housing Society to bring their program, Spikes on Bikes – where volunteers with naloxone kits respond to overdoses – to Vancouver’s parks.

Spikes on Bikes has now expanded to Creekside and Hinge parks in Olympic Village, Normann confirmed.

“When you have people that know the community, its really helpful because they can get to places most people can’t and they do a great job.”