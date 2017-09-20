BC Treaty Commission aims to have 14 treaties signed in two years

VANCOUVER — The BC Treaty Commission says the political climate in the province and federally is ripe for pushing ahead stalled treaty negotiations.

The commission released a report Wednesday saying 14 negotiations are in the advanced stages, and chief commissioner Celeste Haldane says the goal is to see those treaties signed in the next two years.

Commissioner Jerry Lampert says the discourse in Ottawa as well as early talks with B.C.'s new minister for Indigenous relations and reconciliation are encouraging.

He says the federal and provincial governments have shown the desire to address reconciliation, but it's time for it to be transferred to the negotiating table.

The report says local and regional governments have also played a key role in finalizing recent treaty negotiations.