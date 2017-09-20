Concert to raise funds for thoracic surgery equipment in Surrey

Over the past decade, Surrey Memorial Hospital has built a thoracic surgery program that is among the best and most innovative in the world.

“Did you know you have some of the best surgeons in the world just down the road?” asks Yolanda Bouwman, director of major gifts at the Surrey Hospital and Outpatient Centre Foundation.

“This is something, we always find, that is kind of a discovery for people.”

Thoracic or chest surgery includes ribs and internal organs like the lungs and esophagus (but excludes the heart, the domain of cardiac surgeons).

According to Bouwman, the rise of the thoracic surgery program (dubbed by its surgeons as 'Thoracic Park') at Surrey Memorial Hospital began with the arrival 13 years ago of Dr. James Bond.

Last year, the centre’s four surgeons conducted 1,200 surgeries, about 90 per cent of which involved minimally invasive techniques, comparatively, only about 40 per cent of thoracic surgeries are minimally invasive in other major centres.

Minimally invasive (MIS) surgery, also known as keyhole surgery, uses small incisions instead of one large one, resulting in better outcomes, less pain for patients, less risk of infection and complication.

The hospital foundation, which raises $6- to $7-million annually for equipment and programs in Fraser Health, is currently fundraising for a suite of MIS tools and technology, including a $117,000 radiofrequency ablation device to treat an illness called Barrett’s esophagus that can develop into esophageal cancer.

Helping them toward this goal is the Zion Mission Choir, which for 35 years has held fundraising concerts to – among others things – drill wells in Tanzania, feed orphans and fight tuberculosis in North Korea and build a university in Cambodia.

“We do a lot of these overseas things, well projects for Tanzania, feeding North Korean orphans and all that kind of stuff, but we should take care of our community too,” said Peter Chung, president of the Zion Mission Choir, which is holding a concert Oct. 7 at the Chan Centre at UBC.

The 160-member choir, which ranges in age from young children to seniors (its oldest member is 90), draws its members from 37 Korean churches around the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley.

“For us, it’s really a joyous time. We believe that doing good for the community and other brings us happiness and everybody is really excited about this.”

All proceeds from the concert are going to help fund the radiofrequency ablation device, which Chung believes would be the first such tool in Canada.

“We’re fortunate that we have a group of surgeons who are among the best in the world,” said Jane Adams, president and CEO of the Surrey Hospital and Outpatient Centre Foundation.