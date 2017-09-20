Couple loses all their belongings in moving van theft

A young couple starting a new life in Vancouver are appealing for help from the public after the moving truck carrying all their possessions was stolen in Abbotsford.

“It’s been kind of heartwrenching because the things that you’re familiar with, the things that make a home, you realize are gone now,” said Nathan Drover.

Drover and his wife, Sabrina Perry-Drover, had driven across Canada from their former home in Moncton, New Brunswick in their own car, but had hired a moving company to move all of their belongings.

But on Sept. 12, the day the truck was supposed to deliver their things to their new apartment in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood, the couple got a call from the driver of the truck: it had been stolen in Abbotsford.

Police then located the U-Haul truck in Surrey, but it had been stripped clean.

Drover and Perry-Drover had bought extra moving insurance. But it’s the loss of sentimental items that can never be replaced that has them reaching out to the public for help.

Those include a homemade quilt made by Perry-Drover’s mom and aunt, some dishcloths made by another aunt who passed away recently, and souvenirs from their wedding two years ago like their cake topper. Drover lost a bass guitar he’s had since he was 14 and a toolbox made by his father.

Despite the theft, the couple says they haven’t soured on Vancouver. Drover plans to finish his master’s degree at UBC’s Regent College, while Perry-Drover has a job as a music teacher at St. James Music Academy.

"It was hard to have that welcome, that someone would be cruel enough to steal our belongings, because literally everything we own was on that truck,” Perry-Drover said.

“But at the same time we’ve seen a lot of incredibly generous and supportive people.”

Much of that help has come from members of the Dunbar Heights Baptist Church, which Drover attended when he previously lived in Vancouver.