Scientists find E. coli spewing from pipe into False Creek

A citizen science group found three pipes spewing E. coli-ladden water into False Creek this summer.



Julie Porter and a group of volunteers were collecting water samples for routine testing in Northeast False Creek in August when they caught whiff of something stinky.



“We could actually smell the sewage,” said Porter, a water quality specialist with Fraser Riverkeeper.



“We walked down the slope a little bit and the tide was out, so we could see the pipes. We noticed one pipe in particular was really flowing.”



She collected samples of the liquid directly from the pipe..



Tests revealed there were 2,400 E. coli parts per 100 mL of water – more than 10 times the amount Vancouver Coastal Health deems safe for swimming.



That same day, Porter saw people swimming in False Creek.



False Creek is not designated as a primary swimming area, although the city has set a goal of making it swimmable by 2018.



There are four pipes that flow into False Creek that are still part of the combined sewer system. These are pipes that carry raw sewage when a combined sewage overflow (CSO) event occurs, usually when there is a lot of rain. To prevent that from happening, the city is scheduled to finish separating the storm drain and sewage systems by 2050. The project is currently 53 per cent completed.



But the pipe Porter found was in fact already separated from the sewage system, according to the city. However, staff are double-checking after seeing Fraser Riverkeepers’ test results.



“We’re going up those three pipes and we’re doing some investigation work at every junction. We’re going to see if maybe there is some kind of cross connection of some kind,” said Daniel Roberge, the city’s director of water and sewer infrastructure.



The investigation will take a couple of months to complete.



He says the E. coli likely entered those pipes from three storm drains in a 35-hectare area in Northeast False Creek. If that is the case, the city has no plans to change the pipeline’s path, he confirmed.



But the city is taking steps to clean water from storm drains before it ends up in the city's waterways. Roberge's department is working on a new project that aims to clean 90 per cent of all rainwater before releasing it into outflow pipes.



That could drastically reduce E. coli levels in False Creek, putting the city that much closer to its swimmable waterways goal.



The pilot project only has the name “green infrastructure” attached to it right now, but the plan is to launch it next year, said Roberge.



The city also piloted a free mobile pump-out system this summer for boaters in an effort to discourage them from releasing raw sewage into False Creek. The three Vancouver-owned CSO pipes that flow into False Creek are high on the priority list for the sewer-separation program, and will likely be separated in 10 or 15 years, according to Roberge.