Transgender athletes still face hurdles in sport: Vancouver forum

The first time Chris Mosier competed as a man was at a 10-hour ironman race seven years ago.

“Living my life everyday in a way that was inauthentic, before, was hard. But this race was not hard,” he told Metro.

“It was a really validating, being able to show up as my authentic self.”

Mosier is the first open transgender athlete to join the USA national team. The triathlete was also the first trans athlete featured in a Nike commercial that aired during the Rio Olympics. But despite these milestones, people in the LGBTQ community still face barriers when playing sports.

In fact, LGBTQ youth in B.C. are half as likely to participate in sports in as straight youth, according to a recent UBC study. Another study found 81 per cent of Canadians witnessed or experienced homophobia in sports.

Mosier is in Vancouver this week to speak at a forum, hosted by viaSport BC, about building inclusion in sport for the LGBTQ community.

Metro spoke with him before Tuesday’s panel.

“We’re going to talk about inclusion and respect and what that looks like for all people,” he said.

“Athletes should be judged on their character, their work ethic, and their competitive spirit, and not on their sexual orientation or their gender identity.”

Mosier competed as a woman, the gender he was assigned at birth, for the 2009 racing season before taking testosterone treatments and transitioning in 2010. It was not an easy decision, especially since all the other trans athletes he had heard about had been pushed out of their sport after coming out.

“At that time, I had a good understanding of my identity but I was reluctant to transition because I was concerned about not being able to play the sports I loved anymore.”

Sports organizations did not have clear rules about transgender athletes back then. Mosier had to convince officials to accept his entry and submitted multiple letters from doctors and lab results prior to registering for men’s competitions.

“It’s a lot of doctor paperwork and lab results. I understand why they do it to makes sure the playing field remains level but it initially felt like another hoop to have to jump through.”

The experience pushed him to create the website transathlete.com, which keeps track of sport organizations’ policies for trans athletes.

Acceptance of transgender men in sport is growing but transgender women still face a lot of hurdles, said Mosier.

“As a transgender man, no one expected me to do well competing against men. A lot of people dismissed my identity, saying you were assigned female at birth, there is no way you can compete,” he said.

“But transgender women on the other hand, have barriers at the very initial step. They face discrimination at such a higher level.”

In order to maintain a level playing field, sports organizations that allow transgender women to compete stipulate they must prove their testosterone levels are below a certain threshold.