First NHL China game between Vancouver Canucks and L.A. Kings a hit with fans in Shanghai

There Ian Feng sat Thursday night at Shanghai’s Mercedes Benz Arena, his eyes peeled to the white-and-blue-cladded goaltender only several rows down from him.

At age 12, the young goalie himself had only seen National Hockey League games online or, at times, on China Central Television’s Sports Channel, CCTV-5.

But this was different. This was in person. This was the first ever NHL game to be played in China — part of the league’s two-team, two-match preseason tour which will include a stop in Beijing on Saturday.

His mother, Lily Fan, knew there was no way her son was going to miss the showdown in Shanghai, one that saw the Los Angeles Kings prevail 5-2 over the Vancouver Canucks.

“He didn’t do his homework today because we just came to the rink after school,” she said with a laugh. “He is very excited.”

The spirited-but-penalty-riddled exhibition tilt didn’t disappoint — with the announced crowd of 10,088 reacting to just about every hit and every shot.

There was no obvious allegiance for the vast majority who made the trek to the popular entertainment venue not far from the heart of Shanghai. Rather, they waved towels, donned an array of hockey jerseys, and were finally able to watch professional ice hockey — one of the signature sports of the Winter Olympics, set to be hosted by Beijing in 2022.

“The interest that’s been generated and the buzz that exists around these games have all been very positive,” said NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

Since the announcement of the NHL China Games, the league hosted seven clinics for youth players in China this summer while both teams, along with the NHL, have increased their Chinese social media presence with WeChat and Weibo accounts.

But this is not just a one-off venture by the NHL into China.

“We do have a plan that’s longer term,” Daly said. “We do expect to be back on a consistent basis.”

When Casey Westergaard heard that the Canucks and Kings were headed to China, the Ladysmith, B.C., native was “pumped.” He thought the event would be hastily thrown together but was thoroughly impressed by the atmosphere.

“This actually looks like an NHL event,” said the 31-year-old expat, who has lived in China for six years and competes in Shanghai’s amateur ice hockey league. Chinese people have much to learn about ice hockey, he added.

“It’s definitely grown and more locals seem to know about it. It has a long way to go though.”

Part of that growth will come from exposure to the sport, like it did for Ian.

At age seven, his mother brought him to learn skating at a local rink, where he saw other kids practising hockey. He began trying out the new sport, and a few months after that, he decided to become a goaltender.