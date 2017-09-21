Liberal leadership race shaping up to be a battle of the mayors

Former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan says unfinished business is fueling his bid for the leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party.

The Vancouver-False Creek MLA became the first leadership candidate to officially throw his hat in the ring Thursday, saying he wants to steer the party in a more “urban” direction.

“The last election gave a strong wake-up call that you cannot win with just rural [votes] and you can’t win with just urban. You need both,” Sullivan told Metro. “The two policies that I took on when I was mayor was density – increasing the supply of housing to get down the price – and to end the overdose crisis. And 12 years later, we find those two issues at the top of consciousness of urban people, for sure.”

The Liberal MLA says he’ll also push to bring back a version of the Harmonized Sales Tax, which was shot down by British Columbians in a referendum in 2011 and contributed to former premier Gordon Campbell’s resignation.

“Most people run from that idea but I’m proposing a MST – a modified sales tax – which is basically all the benefits of the HST but it exempts goods and services for low-income people.”

Sullivan will face competition for another former high-profile mayor, Surrey’s Dianne Watts, who is expected to announce her leadership bid at an event on Sunday.

“Dianne Watts is a heavyweight and she’s very capable,” Sullivan said of the Conservative MP. “She’ll add a lot of energy into the race. We’ve got some great candidates that have come forward. I think it’s going to be exciting and it will rejuvenate the party.”

Liberal MLAs Andrew Wilkinson, Mike de Jong and Michael Lee have also been tipped in media reports for potential leadership bids, but none have officially declared their intentions yet.

The party is looking for a new leader after being ousted from power for the first time in 16 years, leading to the resignation of former premier Christy Clark in July.

The party will elect a new leader during a convention from Feb. 1 to 3.