Walking for reconciliation a step toward change, says Chief Robert Joseph

Chief Robert Joseph spent 11 years of his childhood in Indian residential school — an experience he describes as “horrific.”

“What I experienced in the schools resonated in my life for a long time afterwards,” said Joseph, a member of the Gwawaenuk Nation on B.C.’s Central Coast. “I was very driven to alcohol, I was angry and dysfunctional.”

Joseph, a special advisor to Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is now devoted to the work of reconciliation. He wants as many people as possible to participate in this Sunday’s Walk for Reconciliation, starting at 9:30 a.m. at 650 Cambie St. and following a two-kilometre route down Cambie and Georgia streets to end in Strathcona Park.

It’s the second time a Walk for Reconciliation has been held in Vancouver: the first time was in 2013, following the final report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. That event attracted 70,000 participants.

Joseph believes that most Canadians are ready to listen, learn and finally understand previously unacknowledged parts of Canada’s history that left aboriginal people facing deep inequities in a country that prides itself on standing up for human rights around the world.

“I think our conscience will demand that we ask why do people still get left behind, why people are harmed, why there’s a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls public inquiry, why people still don’t have amenities that most people take for granted,” Joseph said.

Why a walk? It’s a very visible way of showing the issue is important. And as people walk, they’ll talk with and learn from each other, Joseph said.

“That’s the early, early entry point to reconciliation, is reaching out to each other to make relationships to create understanding that compels some kind of action afterwards,” Joseph said.