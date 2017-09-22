A beer-swigging historian on B.C.'s rocky relationship with brewskis

October marks 100 years since British Columbia outlawed booze during prohibition, and one of B.C.'s most eminent beer-storians — Esquimalt archivist and brewing researcher Greg Evans — has traced the province's rocky relationship with the drink.

"I live in the world of craft brewing," he told Metro in a phone interview. "But B.C. has quite a history — we have the oldest industry west of the Great Lakes."

As he tracked the up-and-down history of B.C.'s rocky relationship with the drink, Evans noted that today's craft renaissance arrived so late because of a thriving early industry in the 19th century being set back to square one by prohibition.

In October 1917, anti-liquor crusaders took advantage of First World War and got the B.C. government to ban all full-strength alcohol with few exceptions.

For his upcoming two-volume book on the B.C. brewing industry's long history, he took advantage of the University of B.C.'s newly digitized, multi-terabyte trove of every newspaper in the province — more than 160 of them, one even written by hand in early days — dating back to the 19th century.

For the manager of UBC's B.C. Historican Newspapers' project, Rob Stibravy, Evans' research is just one example of how such resources can be game-changing for historians, genealogists and academics — but also fascinating for ordinary members of the public eager for a glimpse of their neighbourhood's or province's past.

"There used to be so many newspapers in B.C. — more than 160," he said. "Prior to this, you had to go to Victoria and sit in front of a micrifilm reader and go though hundreds of papers. We've made it freely available to anybody in the world with an Internet connection."

But Evans' breweries angle was, personally, particularly fascinating, he said.

"I'm a beer-drinking enthusiast," he quipped, "and have been here during the whole rise of this industry.

"It's interesting how history repeats itself — the only brewing back in the day was craft brewing, though they wouldn't have called it that."

Evans said that even though prohibition was repealed by referendum after the troops returned home from war, B.C. cemented in policies such as government-managed liquor distribution and archaic license rules for drinking places that remain today.

And it turns out that it wasn't so long ago that you couldn't even walk around a pub with a drink in your hand, and beer could only be bought at at approved "beer parlours" often attached to hotels where you had to be served a single drink at your table and not move — even to talk to your friends a table over.

What Evans described was perhaps more reminscent of authority-run supervised drug consumption sites than of the raucous pubs and clubs of today.

"They were for the most part very sterile stituations," he said. "You’d be served one beer and couldn’t walk to another table to share it with a friend — you coudn't even sing or have a good time.