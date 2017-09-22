'Glass got thrown around:' North Vancouver road rage altercation caught on video

A road rage incident captured on video in North Vancouver has led to the driver of one vehicle being charged with assault and mischief.

The violent altercation happened on Tuesday, Sept. 18 between Main St. and Mountain Hwy. A video captured by another driver’s dashcam shows the male driver of a black Mitsubishi getting out of his car and confronting the male passenger of the silver Dodge.

The incident blocked traffic in two lanes, with traffic continuing to move around the parked cars and the three people involved in the altercation. Police received several calls about the incident from witnesses, some of whom were able to report licence plate numbers. Police were able to track down the people involved fairly quickly, said Richard de Jong, a media liason officer for the North Vancouver RCMP.

The dashcam video footage posted to YouTube shows the conflict escalating, with the Mitsubishi driver bending the rear windshield wiper on the Dodge, shattering the rear window. Shortly after, the female driver of the Dodge twice throws objects at the driver of the Mitsubishi.

The conflict had actually started several blocks earlier, de Jong said, with the two parties exchanging gestures and words before they got to the intersection.

The driver of the Mitsubishi has now been charged with assault and mischief, de Jong said. The female driver of the silver Dodge has not been charged.

"She got excited as well after the other (driver) broke the windshield blade and in doing so, broke the rear window, and she had her four-year-old child in the backseat," de Jong said. "Some glass got thrown around and that got her very concerned."

Driving in the Lower Mainland's heavy rush hour traffic can be frustrating, de Jong said, but he appealed to drivers to keep their cool.