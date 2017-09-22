Police mystified by how elderly B.C. woman was pinned under car and dragged

NANAIMO, B.C. — Police say a 73-year-old woman from Nanaimo, B.C., suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle rolled over her and dragged her down the driveway of her home.

First responders were called Thursday night about a woman trapped underneath a vehicle.

RCMP say a neighbour witnessed the ordeal and used a car jack to lift the vehicle off the woman and pull her away.

The woman, who has not been identified, was treated at the scene by firefighters and paramedics before being taken to hospital and then transferred to another facility in Victoria.

Const. Gary O'Brien says investigators have determined the woman's vehicle was not turned on but they are unsure of how she became pinned beneath it.