Heron euthanized after being shot with pellet gun

Veterinary technicians at the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. euthanized a Great Blue Heron Friday that had been shot with a pellet gun.

The heron was found in Langley and was transported to the Wildlife Rescue in Burnaby.

X-rays revealed it had been shot three times by a pellet gun. Two if the pellets had shattered the bird’s right femur, resulting in the bird being unable to stand or defend itself.

The third pellet appeared to be lodged in the bird’s chest.

According to a statement from Wildlife Rescue, veterinary technicians made the call to end the bird’s suffering.

Great Blue Herons are protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act, where they are considered a vulnerable spieces, and under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act. Their nest trees are also protected year round.

Great Blue Herons can be found from Southern B.C. to Central America. According to the Ministry of Environment, there are about 5,000 to 6,000 herons in B.C., but their numbers are declining, mainly due to human activity.