Indigenous cancer survival rates in B.C. lower than general population

The good news is that indigenous people in B.C. have overall lower cancer rates than the general population.

The bad news is that, once diagnosed, indigenous people also have lower survival rates.

That’s the key finding made in a ground-breaking BC Cancer Agency study tracking cancer diagnosis and developer of aboriginal and non-aboriginal people from 1993 to 2010.

With the exception of cervical and colorectal cancer, indigenous people have similar or lower diagnosis rates for all other cancers looked at in the study.

Despite that, aboriginal women are less likely to survive in 10 of 15 cancer types and men are less likely to survive in 10 of 12 cancers examined.

“When you look at after diagnosis, you do find that survival is worse for almost every type of cancer. It’s quite alarming,” said Dr. John Spinelli, vice president of population oncology at the BC Cancer Agency.

“We really now need to work with our indigenous partners across British Columbia to really look into what might be the cause of this.”

Spinelli said possible factors could be later diagnosis, access to care due to travel and difficulties indigenous people may have with the health care system.

Preston Guno, the agency’s director of indigenous cancer care, said indigenous women in particular need culturally safe cancer services, as they have a 92 per cent higher incidence rate of cervical cancer than the general population, even though the disease is largely preventable with vaccination and screening.

“We have to be mindful that this group we’re looking at are directly connected to the residential school experience and the Indian hospital experience that was part of that,” Guno said. “So from a young age, there’s been a very deep-rooted mistrust of health care systems in general. There is a reason for a reluctance of an indigenous woman to reach out to a male physician for screening, as an example.”

Now armed with the statistics, both Spinelli and Guno say efforts are being made to partner with other Indigenous health care providers and agency to address the lower survival rates and develop a provincial strategy, which is due this fall.

“We’re hoping that this is really the first of many steps in looking at Indigenous health in British Columbia,” said Spinelli.