Investigators probe Vancouver police shooting
Vancouver police officer shot a man Saturday afternoon
Investigators are looking into a police-related shooting after Vancouver police say officers shot a man in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver police say the man confronted officers with a weapon near 18th Avenue and Manitoba Street.
Officers tried to negotiate with the man, in his early 30s, who appeared distraught. But officers shot him when less-lethal options to disarm him did not work.
The man was rushed to hospital and is in critical condition.
No officers were physically injured in the incident.
The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has taken over the case and will release more details later, it confirmed Saturday night.