Investigators probe Vancouver police shooting

Investigators are looking into a police-related shooting after Vancouver police say officers shot a man in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Vancouver police say the man confronted officers with a weapon near 18th Avenue and Manitoba Street.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man, in his early 30s, who appeared distraught. But officers shot him when less-lethal options to disarm him did not work.

The man was rushed to hospital and is in critical condition.

No officers were physically injured in the incident.