Police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and critically injured in Vancouver.

The Independent Investigations Office says police were called Saturday for reports of a break and enter and arrived to find a man in possession of a weapon.

The Vancouver Police Department say officers tried to use less-lethal options to disarm the man, but he was subsequently shot.

Police say the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The Independent Investigations Office says the man remains in hospital and investigators are now collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.