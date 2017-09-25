News / Vancouver

B.C. sea otter pup meets new 'mom' at Vancouver Aquarium

Four-month old orphan Hardy meets 13-year old Tanu for the first time

Four-month old sea otter pup Hardy sees Tanu, an adult female sea otter for the first time.

Submitted / Vancouver Aquarium

A baby sea otter named Hardy was introduced to long-time Vancouver Aquarium resident and mother-figure Tanu last week in the cutest otter meet-up ever.

The aquarium took Hardy, a four-month-old orphaned pup, into its care when he was less than four-weeks-old in June after he was found abandoned near Port Hardy. Until now, he has been kept separate from the facility’s other five otters.

Hardy sees Tanu for the first time.

“It took Hardy a moment or two to realize that Tanu had joined him in the Finning Habitat,” said Kristi Heffron, senior marine mammal trainer at Vancouver Aquarium.

Tanu sniffs Hardy.

“Then Tanu went to Hardy and put him on her chest, just like a mother would do to her pup.”

Tanu carries Hardy around on her chest.

Staff said the two are comfortable with each other and the public can now see the pair swimming and playing together at the Vancouver Aquarium, just in time for Sea Otter Awareness Week, which runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1.

The aquarium is also home to sea otters Katmai, Mak, Knuik, and Rialto.

