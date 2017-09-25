Controversy over big money ban persists as RCMP political donations investigation continues

The RCMP is continuing its six-month investigation into British Columbia political donations under the previous B.C. Liberal government, Metro has learned.

In March, Elections B.C. forwarded allegations of corporate donors illegally reimbursing lobbyists for donations to politicians, in exchange for access, to the national police force's Federal Serious and Organized Crime section's Sensitive Investigations Unit.

The unit reached out to several Metro sources within weeks for more information about the alleged donation violations and any suspicious transactions. But since then, the case has remained out of the public spotlight. The B.C. Liberals returned $93,000 in improper donations, citing "clerical error," while their NDP opponents returned nearly $10,000.

"That investigation is still ongoing," Sgt. Annie Linteau told Metro in an email last month, "and there are no updates."

Meanwhile, one week after the B.C. NDP government tabled legislation to ban corporate and union donations to parties — hoping, they said, to end what the New York Times labeled B.C.'s "Wild West" of unregulated political contributions — criticism is continuing over how they plan to get "big money" out of politics.

Some, like the B.C. Liberals, are outraged by plans to offer all parties a $2.50-per-vote subsidy to help make up for the lost revenues — amounting to a more than $25 million annual allowance to the three parties in government.

On the other hand, some critics say they support the subsidy, but argue that the $1,200 donation limit is far too high, and that without stronger enforcement by Elections B.C. could simply be secretly funnelled from companies and unions through their directors or members, for instance.

"They're not getting big money out of politics in B.C.," Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch told Metro in a phone interview. "Just hiding it.

"If you have 20 executives and their spouses who can just give their maximum, they’ll all have different names and be difficult to track down. That’s still big money."

Conacher wants to see strict rules Quebec introduced after a public inquiry uncovered widespread political corruption between donors and politicians in the province. The new rules limit donations to just $100 — and force donations to pass through a government body to verify their source.

"With this $1,200 limit, you will see funneling happening for sure from businesses and unions," he aruged. "No one wil be charged even though it’s illegal even if they’re caught — because the businesses will just say, 'No we didn’t reimburse that employee or executive.

"That is a major flaw."

But Conacher said that a public subsidy tied to how many votes each party got isn't in itself a bad idea. But he said the $2.50-per-ballot cast should be lowered, and he questioned why parties needed to spend so much campaigning if the playing field levels. The last election was the most expensive in the province's histroy, even when adjusted for inflation.

"The per vote funding is too high, they’ve likely calculated the amount based on how much they think they’re going to have to replace from the lower donations — but who says they should have all the oney they raised before?" he asked. "The parties don’t want to have a conversation about how much they actually need."

B.C. Liberal MLA Andrew Wilkinson called the subsidy a "big disappointment" and broken promise since B.C. NDP Premier John Horgan had vowed not to propose such a policy. "Political parties should raise their own money and not turn to the taxpayer to pay for it," Wilkinson told reporters last week.

The new rules, if passed in the Legislature, would be retroactive — meaning that even ones received before and since election day could not be used for future campaigns. That includes in-kind, non-monetary contributions.

Donations already received that break the rules, Attorney General David Eby said when he announced the bill, they could be used to pay debts or buy buildings, for example.

On March 6, Elections B.C. revealed it was "reviewing information regarding indirect political contributions and other potential contraventions of the Election Act." It added that "this matter may be forwarded to the Criminal Justice Branch of the Ministry of Justice if it appears that the Election Act has been contravened," and that the penalty for violating the financing rules was maximum one year in jail and $10,000.