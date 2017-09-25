What's making news in B.C.

VANCOUVER —

WOMAN WALK FOR THOSE WHO CAN'T

Dozens of family members and supporters of missing and murdered Indigenous women walked the final stretch of an emotional 350-kilometre journey along Highway 16 on Monday.

They sang and beat drums while carrying a banner with the faces of those who disappeared along the notorious stretch of road in B.C.'s Interior known as the Highway of Tears.

The group left Prince Rupert on Thursday and was set to arrive later today in Smithers, where the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will hold hearings.

Among them is Rhonda Lee McIsaac, who says she's walking the Highway of Tears for all the women who can't.

CENTRE SAYS KILLER WHALE DEAD

The Washington state-based Center for Whale Research says a young member of an endangered killer whale population living off B.C.'s coast has died.

The centre says the male southern resident killer whale was last spotted near the Strait of Juan de Fuca south of Vancouver Island on Sept. 15.

The two-and-a-half-year-old whale was barely surfacing then, appeared lethargic and photos of him showed signs of malnourishment.

The pod was observed in Puget Sound off Washington state four days later, and the centre says the young whale was not spotted, suggesting he had died.

NEWLYWEDS GET STOLEN BELONGINGS BACK

A truckload of stolen belongings has been returned to a pair of newlyweds who are setting up their new home in British Columbia after moving from New Brunswick.

The couple's U-Haul was stolen in Abbotsford last week after their move from Moncton, and they lost everything including wedding gifts and items of sentimental value.

Police say the items have been recovered from a home in Surrey, where 12 stolen vehicles and items from another stolen U-Haul were also found.

Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Urbaniuk is charged with driving while prohibited and possession of stolen property.

WIND POWER PROJECT OPENS

A 179-megawatt Meikle Wind power project has opened near Tumbler Ridge.

California-based Pattern Energy Group says its facility will deliver clean power for 54,000 homes in B.C.

The company's executive vice-president Hunter Armistead says the project was unique due to its design and weather challenges, as well as for the discovery of rare dinosaur tracks during construction, which were donated to the Tumbler Ridge Museum.

The facility consists of 61 GE wind turbines, and operates under a 25-year power purchase agreement with B.C. Hydro.

POLICE ASK FOR HELP AFTER WOMAN STRUCK ON FACE

Mounties in Surrey are appealing for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly struck a 58-year-old woman in the face as she sat in her vehicle.

It's alleged the man opened the woman's car door and began striking her in the face as she waited at the intersection on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man, who was unknown to the victim, escaped after numerous drivers became alerted to the assault.

They say the woman received minor injuries to her face but was left distraught by the incident.

RESEARCHER URGES USE OF LSD AND OTHER DRUGS

A researcher at the University of British Columbia is among those urging Canada's health minister to consider allowing the use of psychedelic drugs as medical treatments for certain conditions.

Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC, is among leading experts who say psychedelics like LSD could offer a breakthrough for a range of health conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and opioid addiction.

He says the federal government should examine the safe use of the drugs in controlled clinical settings.

Haden says the "psychedelic renaissance" that's underway in the research world could greatly benefit patients.

