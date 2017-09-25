Young New Brunswick couple recover possesions after stolen U-Haul found in Surrey

A young couple who moved from New Brunswick to Vancouver in early September has been reunited with the contents of their stolen moving van.

A police search of a property in Surrey also recovered 12 stolen vehicles and the contents of two stolen U-Haul trucks, with a combined value of $250,000.

Abbotsford police and members of the Lower Mainland's integrated road safety unit arrested Michael Urbaniak, 39, on Sept. 21 at a house in the 17300 block of 4th Ave. in Surrey. He was wanted on outstanding warrants and was charged with driving while prohibited and with possesion of stolen property.

Police obtained a search warrant for the property and found the other stolen items.

Nathan Drover and Sabrina Perry-Drover had appealed to the public following the theft, which included several sentimental items — such as a handmade quilt and toolbox — which were irreplaceable.

"It was hard to have that welcome, that someone would be cruel enough to steal our belongings, because literally everything we own was on that truck,” Perry-Drover told Metro on Sept. 20.