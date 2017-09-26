Former B.C. finance minister Mike de Jong enters Liberal leadership race

VICTORIA — British Columbia's former finance minister is taking his second run at the B.C. Liberal leadership.

Mike De Jong, who has served in the legislature for more than 23 years, says he can rebuild the party, which was ousted from office after a 16 year dynasty following last spring's election.

Know for his calm demeanour and quick wit, de Jong says he is best equipped to hold the minority New Democrat government to account and is bringing together an "expanded and diverse team of new supporters" to build on the B.C. Liberal record of creating strong economies.

De Jong ran for Liberal leader in 2011 but lost to former premier Christy Clark.

He served as Clark's finance minister and tabled five consecutive balanced budgets during years when most other Canadian jurisdictions were in deficit.