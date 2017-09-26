High school student dies after accidental shooting at Salt Spring Island

SALT SPRING ISLAND, B.C. — A high school student from Salt Spring Island has died after RCMP were called to a home for a report of an accidental shooting.

Police say when they arrived at the home Sunday one of six young people had been shot and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

RCMP wouldn't comment on the circumstances of the shooting or provide details of the weapon involved.

The Gulf Islands School District issued a statement saying supports have been put in place to help students and staff deal with the serious incident.

District Supt. Lisa Halstead says in a statement that their thoughts are with the community and providing supports to people.

"Parents have been notified to be on the watch for possible signs of trauma that their children might exhibit," says the statement. "We request discretion at this time to respect the privacy of the family involved."