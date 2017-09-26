Lucara sells tennis-ball sized diamond for $65.6 million to Graff Graff Diamonds

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver-based mining company has sold a tennis ball-sized diamond to a luxury jeweller for US$53 million, or about C$65.6 million.

The 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona rough stone is reputed to be one of the largest gem-quality diamonds ever discovered.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX:LUC) says the price was above the highest bid attracted at an auction in June 2016. But it was below a Southeby's estimate of US$70 million before last year auction.

It was also less than fetched by a smaller diamond, the 813-carat Constellation, that Lucara sold in May 2016 for US$63.1 million — about C$78.3 million at current exchange rates.

Diamond merchant Laurence Graff says the natural beauty of the Lesedi La Rona will be respected when the rough stone is cut.