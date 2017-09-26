Poll finds support for Trans Mountain pipeline in B.C.

More British Columbians are in favour of completing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and the Site C dam than those who would have the megaprojects cancelled, according to a new poll.

In the first poll on premiers’ performances conducted by the Angus Reid Institute since John Horgan’s NDP government took power in B.C., 47 per cent of people said Kinder Morgan’s $7.4-billion project should go ahead as planned, compared to the 33 per cent who believe it should be scrapped.

The NDP has vowed to use every tool at its disposal to stop the project, which has already been approved by the federal government.

Despite both the NDP and Green party leadership being steadfastly opposed to the project, the survey found a large minority (37 per cent among NDP voters and 38 per cent among Greens) in both parties thinks the project should go ahead.

Seventy per cent of BC Liberal voters think so as well.

“It makes for some very interesting times for the NDP and their legislative partners within the Green ranks,” said Angus Reid Institute executive director Shachi Kurl. “It’s certainly not majority support overall, but it’s certainly higher than what we might expect to see if NDP supporters and Green supporters were vehemently expressing their opposition to these projects.”

The NDP has sought, and gained, intervenor status in court challenges to Trans Mountain’s approval and hired renowned Indigenous rights lawyer Thomas Berger to guide government through the process.

Last month, Environment Minister George Heyman cautioned the province’s options were limited.

“It mostly falls under federal jurisdiction and they gave their approval. There may be people that wish we simply pull the plug on the project. Frankly, that’s outside our jurisdiction,” he told Metro. “I find that frustrating. But having said that, there are measures that British Columbia can take on behalf of our interests. So we are doing everything we can.”

With support for the project split within its own support base, Kurl said trying and failing to stop the projects through the courts may not come at a high political cost.

“There may be a sense within the Premier’s office where should the courts make this decision easier for the NDP, it may actually enable a path where the NDP government says, ‘We tried and it didn’t work out.’”

The poll found similarly split support for the Site C dam, which is currently under review by the B.C. Utilities Commission.

Forty-five per cent of survey respondents said construction of the dam should go ahead as planned, 27 per cent said it should be cancelled while 28 per cent were undecided.

Overall, Horgan currently enjoys the second-highest approval rating among premiers (48 per cent) but the pressure is now on as his government’s term begins in earnest.