Sea to Sky to Vancouver public transit still years away, says BC Transit

The CEOs of TransLink and BC Transit say both organizations remain interested in developing a public transit route between Pemberton, Whistler, Squamish and Vancouver — but say the planning is complex and the route likely won’t be in place anytime soon.



“We’re still very much in the planning process,” said Manuel Achadinha, CEO of BC Transit, following a presentation at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver on Sept. 26.



“You talk about the level of cooperation we’d need: Pemberton, Whistler, Squamish and then getting the provincial government on side.”



BC Transit began public consultations on a public transit service that would link the Sea-to-Sky communities in February of 2017. (The Squamish Connector, a for-profit bus service, currently offers daily trips for $25 per round trip.)



BC Transit is transitioning to an automated payment system, like TransLink’s Compass Card system, and that will make it easier to integrate the two systems, said Kevin Desmond, CEO of TransLink.



“That’s why we’re talking with Translink because if the service is going to work, it’s got to work with both organizations and it’s got to work for the customer,” said Achadinha. “It is incumbent on us to work together to come up with a seamless connection.”



Between 2011 and 2016, Squamish’s population grew from 15,554 to 17,587 — a 13 per cent increase. Whistler’s population grew by 21 per cent in the same period, while Pemberton’s resident number rose by 12 per cent. Whistler, a world-renowned ski resort, has also seen strong growth in tourists.



“Squamish is getting to the point where a lot of people are seeing Squamish as a very viable alternative to living in Vancouver and they want to commute,” said Manuel Achadinha.



Mary Ann Booth, a city councillor from West Vancouver, wondered if public transit to popular destinations like Whistler and Squamish could also help alleviate traffic congestion on the North Shore.