Two worst B.C. wildfires cost insurers $130M

Two of the B.C.'s wildfires alone destroyed an estimated $127 million of residents' homes, businesses and valuables this summer, according to insurers' estimates obtained Tuesday by Metro.

And that doesn't even include uninsured possessions lost to the blaze — nor the straggering costs of thousands of emergency personnel battling the blazes, helping civilians flee, staffing evacuee centres, or reimbursing familes for food and housing costs, which the province estimated last month at more than $390 million.

This summer's unusually extreme fire season's two largest fires — near Williams Lake and Elephant Hill — cost insurers $100 million and $27 million, roughly, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Tens of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes, many spending weeks in evacuation centres or hotels without knowing what became of their life's belongings.

“The size and scale of the wildfires this summer have been the largest in British Columbia’s history,” explained Aaron Sutherland, Pacific region vice-president for the bureau, which represents the country's insurers. “These wildfires are yet more evidence that severe weather events are happening with greater frequency and intensity across Canada."

Experts agree while no one event can be blamed solely on climate change, the trend is clear: more frequent, extreme wildfires are linked to rising global temperatures and will likely worsen.

"Given these trends," Sutherland stated, "a more disciplined and sustained approach is required to help British Columbians prepare for natural disaster."

Insurers paid out $3.5 billion after the historic and devastating Fort MacMurray, Alta. wildfire in May 2016, nicknamed "The Beast."