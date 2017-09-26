Vancouver firefighters on pace for 7,000 overdose calls in 2017

Firefighters in Vancouver have already seen more overdose calls in the first nine months of 2017 than in all of last year.

As of Sept. 17, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responded to 4,919 overdose calls and are on pace for almost 7,000 calls by year’s end. By comparison, firefighters were called to 4,709 overdose calls in 2016.

In August, Vancouver reported 232 overdose deaths so far in 2017, caused largely by the presence of deadly fentanyl in street drugs. In all of 2016, there were 231 overdose deaths in the city.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service there were 876 illicit drug overdose deaths (fentanyl was detected in 81 per cent of deaths) between January and the end of July. Over the same period last year there were 482 overdose deaths.