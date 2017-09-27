2,224 wood stakes mourn overdose losses—and demand drug reforms

Thousands of wooden stakes, many hand-painted with names of loved ones lost to overdoses, are set to be hammered into the ground in Vancouver on Friday.

The 2,224 stakes represent each British Columbian killed in three years of the worst drug overdose crisis in decades — and reminders of the heartbreaking stakes of B.C.'s 17-month public health emergency. The federal government has resisted calls to follow suit despite mounting nationwide deaths.

"For me personally, I've had so many personal losses and professional losses," said Nesa, a Downtown Eastside frontline worker and member of the new national group Collective Resistance to Injustice (CRI), who asked Metro to only publish her first name. "It's just heartbreaking because it's been years of the same. Not to discredit the amount of work the province and health authorities have done, but it's too little, too late.

"The intermediate Band-Aids aren't actually resolving the problem … Drug prohibition is really at the root of what's killing people — and that's under the jurisdiction of the federal government."

The event is inspired by a similar white crosses protest in 2008 and commemorates 20 years since the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) launched the first illegal injection site at that location.

CRI is calling its event "20 years of murder" because, they argue, the deaths arose from policies — not an accident.

"It makes people feel uncomfortable … but it's time to feel uncomfortable and reflect on why," she argued. "I see it as murder simply because, if there were a shift in drug policies, these deaths would have been prevented.

"So in my mind, the government is complicit in these deaths."

Friday's event also will have letter-writing stations to "express their concerns, frustrations and grief." The group will take the stakes, letters and list of policy demands inside a black coffin to politicians in Ottawa for Oct. 1.

"I was there 20 years ago and will never forget it," wrote former East Vancouver MP Libby Davies on the event's Facebook page. "A powerful movement for change began to end the war on drugs. It's not done yet."