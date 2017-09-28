AdvantageBC fights as NDP ends tax scheme

A B.C. non-profit under scrutiny in the last election for millions in tax refunds the former B.C. Liberal govermment gave its members is mounting a campaign against the NDP's scrapping the scheme earlier this month.

Headed by ex-B.C. Liberal finance minister Colin Hansen, AdvantageBC International Business Centre is expected to release a report this month touting its impacts.

Firms that joined got full B.C. tax refunds only available to members — estimated to cost taxpayers $25 million in lost revenues this fiscal year, according to the finance ministry — totalling at least $200 million since 2001.

“Our government has ended the International Business Activity program,” confirmed finance minister Carole James when asked about the AdvantageBC arrangement. “The B.C. Liberal government maintained and expanded this program in the face of criticism.

“But as analysis from the Ministry of Finance has shown us, the program created very few jobs.”

She said the money would be “better invested in areas that matter to British Columbians, like education, health care and transit.”

In a Sept. 15 release, however, AdvantageBC said it was "shocked and disappointed" that the NDP's first legislation after coming to power — a budget update — immediately scrapped the refund arrangement.

“We are still working to prevent the cancellation of the program,” AdvantageBC stated, and suggested its members “voice your concern over the cancellation” of the program.

Although the organization was set up in the 1980s to encourage businesses based in B.C. not to move offshore and avoid taxes. But under successive governments, its secret membership expanded to a wider and wider range of companies.

Hansen could not be reached for comment Thursday, but in a May interview told Metro the program benefits B.C. by attracting investments — and rejected the criticism it created too few jobs here.

“It wasn’t about how many jobs would be created,” he said. “The principle was, if you want to build a reputation for international commerce, you have to have the financial services as the underpinning of that, the foundation."

But with members protected by Finance taxpayer privacy laws, critics said there remains a lack of transparency despite its high cost.

“AdvantageBC needs to be overhauled,” argued Dermod Travis, executive director of the government watchdog Integrity BC. “Originally, there was a valid reason for its creation.

“But somehow it morphed into the Frankenstein of tax breaks, and it lost what it was designed to do: to try to bring offshore money back into Canada.”

Travis doesn’t blame the non-profit for the arrangement, however.