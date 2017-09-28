Musqueam to build 1,250 home development near UBC

The Musqueam Indian Band broke ground Thursday on an ambitious 21-acre, mixed-use housing and commercial development that could one day be home to 2,500 people.

The development, located on a parcel of fee-simple land near the University Golf Club within the Endowment Lands at UBC, will be called Lelem (which means home) and will be constructed in two phases over the next decade. The first condos will be marketed next summer.

“We are eager and enthusiastic to embark on development of our off-reserve land holdings,” said Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow in a press release announcing the groundbreaking.

“In addition to generating income that will support our programs and services, the development will create career and business opportunities for our people and future generations.”

The development will feature a variety of housing, including multi-family and subsidized rental units as well as retail space and amenities.

The parcel of land is a rough triangle between University Boulevard to the north and east and Acadia Road to the south and west. It was transferred to the Musqueam from B.C. in 2008 as part of a reconciliation, settlement and benefits agreement. It was rezoned in 2016.

The final project will include 1,250 homes in 18-storey condo towers, a 12-storey rental apartment building and a mix of four- to six-storey buildings and townhomes.

Lelem will also feature 30,000 square feet of commercial space, including a specialty grocery store and a 15,000 square foot community building with a gym and childcare for 40 children.