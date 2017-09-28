Pattullo Bridge funding not secured by deadline

A critical milestone for the Pattullo Bridge replacement project is expected to be missed Friday but TransLink’s CEO isn’t worried just yet.

The transportation authority set a Sept. 29 deadline to secure provincial funding for a new four-lane bridge in order to stick to its 2023 timeframe.

Provincial commitment is required before TransLink can begin public consultations on the cost and scope of the project, put out a request for quotations to interested contractors, apply for further federal funding and to develop an investment plan for the TransLink board and the mayors’ council for approval.

TransLink submitted a business case to the new NDP government last month but negotiations are ongoing, leading to TransLink board member Larry Beasley to ask if the project can stay on schedule at Thursday’s open board meeting.

“We need a funding commitment [Friday], or we’re late. And I haven’t heard that there’s a funding commitment tomorrow. Is there?” Beasley, a former chief Vancouver city planner, asked during a staff update on mayors’ 10-year transit plan.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said that province’s decision to eliminate tolls on Lower Mainland bridges has complicated things – the region was planning to toll the new Pattullo Bridge to help pay for it – but wasn’t concerned about missing the Sept. 29 deadline.

“We remain in very good, active discussions with the province. They’re aware of our schedule. We’re hopeful in the next several weeks we’ll have the funding commitment,” Desmond responded.

He said RFQs don’t need to go out until November, so there’s “a certain amount of flexibility as it related to keeping on schedule.”

Talks with the province are, “so far going well,” Desmond said.

The current Pattullo Bridge, built in 1937, is at the end of its lifespan and desperately needs to be replaced.

Securing funding and finalizing plans for the project is TransLink’s No. 1 priority, Desmond said.

In lieu of toll revenues, TransLink is looking at a combination of options to pay for the bridge.

Geoff Cross, TransLink’s vice president of planning and policy, said the region hopes to have some form of mobility pricing in place by the time the new bridge is built.

They’re also looking at possible subsidies from the province and re-allocated Carbon Tax revenues to help cover the operating costs.

An estimated cost for the project has not yet been made publicly available.

Premier John Horgan is scheduled to address the Union of British Columbia Municipalities on Friday morning.

Provincial announcements are commonly made during the premier’s speech at the annual convention but it’s not known if one on the Pattullo will happen.