Vancouver police ask public for tips on double homicide in Marpole

Vancouver police are asking the public for information after officers found two elderly victims of what police are callig a double homicide in a Marpole home Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on West 74th Avenue near Hudson Street around 1:30 p.m. after a friend of the residents noticed something at the home that caused them to call police, said Cst. Jason Doucette, a spokesperson for the VPD.

The victims, a man and a woman, were in their sixties, he said.

Investigators have not determined a motive behind the homicides yet but do not believe this is a case of murder-suicide, said Doucette.

Officers will continue canvasing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses Thursday.

"We're asking that anyone with information, even if its just a small little piece, to give us a call and share that information with us. Every little piece of information will help in an investigation like this," said Doucette.

These are the 14th and 15th homicides of 2017 in Vancouver.