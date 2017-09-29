ICBC warns customers to delete texts that appear to offer a refund

VANCOUVER — The Insurance Corporation of B.C. is advising its customers to delete any recent text messages claiming to be from the auto insurer, because the messages could be a scam.

ICBC spokeswoman Joanna Linsangen says several customers report receiving texts informing them of a refund for a traffic fine or red-light violation and providing a link to claim the money.

Linsangen says the link directs the user to a site where personal banking information must be entered.

She says the corporation believes the texts are part of a SMiShing scheme, short for SMS phishing, aimed at tricking users to unknowingly download malware onto a mobile device or to send personal information.

A news release from the corporation says it never uses unsecured channels like text messages or social media to communicate sensitive information and it never issues refunds via text or Interac e-transfer.