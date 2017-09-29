Vancouver murder victims were married couple in their 60s

Police have identified two murder victims found in a south Vancouver home on Wednesday, and say they have not yet found any indication the victims knew their attacker.

They are Dianna Mah-Jones, 65, and her husband, Richard Jones, 68.

Mah-Jones was an occupational therapist who worked at G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre. In 2017, she was recognized as a “health care hero” by Vancouver Coastal Health, according to the health authority’s website.

The couple had been renting out a unit attached to the home as a short-term rental, but police do not yet know whether it was occupied at the time of the murder.

Police were called to the home on West 64th Ave. at Hudson St. on Sept. 27 around 1:30 p.m.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” police are asking the public to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.