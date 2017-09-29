Premier Horgan pledges more overdose treatment at UBCM address

Communities hardest hit by the overdose crisis will soon have access to more support, British Columbia Premier John Horgan promised Friday.

Horgan, speaking at the Union of B.C. Municipalities annual convention, announced a new community crisis innovation fund so regions “will have the resources they need to open up treatment centres so that we have places for people to go.”

The fund is small part of the $322 million over three years the government has budgeted to tackle the crisis and will support community-based harm reduction and intervention programs.

The NDP government also announced it will be expanding hours and opening new addiction treatment clinics in Vancouver, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission and Langley.

“Over the past year we’ve seen 876 lives lost due to overdoses. And if today is an average day, four more people will die. That’s just not acceptable to me,” Horgan said. “$322 million over the next three years focused on this challenge may well not be enough. I’m going to commit to you again today … I’m going to be working with the federal government … to make sure that we can eradicate this scourge as quickly and as humanely as possible.”

Horgan said his government will also increase funding for police to fight the importation of fentanyl and launch a public awareness campaign to fight the stigma around addiction.