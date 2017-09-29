Vancouver police release identities of victims in double homicide

Vancouver police have released the identities of two victims in a double homicide and are warning the public to be vigilant.

Police say 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones and sixty-eight-year-old Richard Jones were found dead in a Vancouver residence on Wednesday.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the homicide of the married couple.

Const. Jason Doucette says so far, there is no evidence to suggest the incident was "anything but a random crime" and people should look out for one another and report any suspicious activity.

Vancouver Coastal Health says Mah-Jones was a highly-respected occupational therapist who worked at GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre and Vancouver General Hospital, and that she will be missed by all who knew her.

Police say the case is a top-priority and Vancouver's homicide unit is working around the clock to solve the crime.