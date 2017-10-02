B.C. brings back free bus pass for persons with disabilities

The NDP government is bringing back free bus passes for people with disabilities starting next year.

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Shane Simpson outlined the government’s plan on Monday to reverse the controversial BC Liberal decision to scrap the annual bus pass in 2016 when it raised disability rates $77 a month.

People can either apply for an annual transit pass or receive a new monthly $52 transportation supplement to cover other transportation costs. The supplement appears on monthly assistance payments starting Dec. 20.

The program will cost the government $70 million.

“People have shared their concerns over the changes made to the B.C. Bus Pass for people with disabilities, and fixing this has been a priority for our government,” Simpson said in a statement. “Beginning in January, anyone with a disability who is on assistance will be able to get a bus pass and they will no longer have $52 deducted from their support payment.”