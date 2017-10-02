B.C. puts two-year lobbying ban on former public office holders

Former cabinet minister and senior government staff will be barred from lobbying the B.C. government for two years under new legislation proposed by the NDP.

Attorney General David Eby introduced the legislation on Monday, proposing a two-year lobbying ban on former public office holders and senior staff after they’ve left government.

“British Columbians want to know that decisions are being made in the interests of their families, communities and province and not because a lobbyist had access to inside information,” Eby said in a statement.

The legislation applies to former cabinet ministers, their staff, parliamentary secretaries, deputy ministers, ministry CEOs, associate deputy ministers and positions of similar rank at universities, health authorities and crown corporations.

However, the proposed changes to the Lobbyists Registration Act does allow for exemptions if it is deemed in the public interest.